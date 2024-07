How solo travelers don’t pay extra when booking

Whether it's a city trip at the weekend, wellness days or even a whole week at the beach - more and more people are going on vacation alone. This can be deliberate, but also for purely practical reasons: The partner doesn't get a vacation at the same time and simply doesn't fancy a week of yoga in the Canary Islands. Some people prefer to travel solo because they don't have to compromise on how they spend their time and which restaurant they go to. And you are automatically more open to contact with locals or other travelers should you spontaneously want company.