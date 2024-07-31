AMD expects golden times thanks to AI processors

Beacon of hope: MI300

The Group's beacons of hope are the "MI300" AI processor and its successor models. The US company wants to use them to compete with industry leader Nvidia, which currently dominates 80 percent of the global market. Facebook parent company Meta and software group Microsoft are already using AI chips from AMD. At the moment, everything revolves around setting up the server infrastructure for the computationally intensive AI programs, said Ben Bajarin, head of the research company Creative Strategies. Most companies are not yet using this software extensively.