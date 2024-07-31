AMD expects golden times thanks to AI processors

Beacon of hope: MI300
Supported by robust demand for special processors for artificial intelligence (AI), AMD has more than doubled its business with chips for data centers. The semiconductor manufacturer also raised its sales targets for AI chips on Wednesday.
It now expects revenues of 4.5 (4.16 billion euros) instead of four billion dollars, said company boss Lisa Su at the presentation of the quarterly results. However, supply will remain tight until 2025.
The Group's beacons of hope are the "MI300" AI processor and its successor models. The US company wants to use them to compete with industry leader Nvidia, which currently dominates 80 percent of the global market. Facebook parent company Meta and software group Microsoft are already using AI chips from AMD. At the moment, everything revolves around setting up the server infrastructure for the computationally intensive AI programs, said Ben Bajarin, head of the research company Creative Strategies. Most companies are not yet using this software extensively.
AMD forecast sales of 6.7 billion dollars, plus or minus 300 million dollars, for the current quarter. Analysts had expected 6.61 billion dollars. In the past quarter, sales of chips for data centers rose by 115 percent and, at 2.8 billion dollars, slightly exceeded market expectations.
The same applies to the PC processor business, which brought in 1.5 billion dollars. Here too, AMD is benefiting from the AI boom, as consumers are replacing their old devices in order to be able to use the new technology. AMD shares rose by seven percent in after-hours trading on Wall Street.
