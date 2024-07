Head-on crash: driver and two children injured

At around 14:30 on Tuesday, there was a crash on the B 25 (Erlauftalstraße) near Landl in the district of Liezen. According to his own statements, a 24-year-old probably lost control of his car due to carelessness, resulting in a head-on crash with an oncoming car. The car was driven by a 36-year-old woman from the Liezen district, who also had two of her daughters (8 and 10 years old) on board.