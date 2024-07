The "Krone" newspaper uncovered the incredible case last week: Because he dared to criticize gender-neutral language in an email to the Med Uni, the Turnau general practitioner Norbert Kroißenbrunner was unceremoniously stripped of his authorization to train students. The reason given was that he did not represent the same values as the university in Graz, which attaches particular importance to gender asterisks and the internal I. It was only after a public outcry that the university relented and refrained from terminating the teaching practice contract.