“Patients have to pay too much themselves today”

"Krone": Mr. Huss, you sit as an employee representative on the ÖGK and have recently called for a redistribution of funds in the healthcare system. Where should money come from, where should it go?

Andreas Huss: In Austria, 51 billion euros are spent on healthcare every year. The money comes from health insurance contributions, taxes and an extra eleven billion euros from the patients themselves. On average, a citizen pays 1000 euros a year out of their own pocket. That is far too much, even compared to other countries. It would make sense to increase the state's share from the current 33 percent to 43 percent. You have to know that the state pays the employer's contribution for pensioners, so to speak. The contribution rate for farmers and civil servants is 300 percent, but only 100 percent for those insured under the ASVG. This should be increased in view of population trends.