Donations in recognition of marathon deployment

Now another company, the technology company TE Connectivity from Waidhofen an der Thaya, has expressed its gratitude. It donated 3000 euros to the fire department. A private individual from Vienna, who does not wish to be named, also expressed his appreciation for the firefighters with a further 2,000 euros. The money is intended to cover the expenses of the Florianis after the storm, which are not covered by insurance or the public purse.