After the storm chaos
Donations in recognition of marathon deployment
520 firefighters were called out at the end of June following a hailstorm in the Waldviertel. The great voluntary commitment of the Florianis is appreciated everywhere.
A devastating storm at the end of June left a trail of destruction in Waldkirchen and Dobersberg in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya. Around 80 percent of the buildings were severely damaged by hailstones up to seven centimetres in size. After the first marathon operation, around 100,000 square meters of roof surface were provisionally sealed with tarpaulins by the firefighters.
Willingness to help and support
However, it was not only the willingness of the firefighters to help that was enormous on these days, but also that of the local companies and population. Even during the operation, the Florianis were provided with refreshments and drinks by the Theurer butcher's shop, the Rausch farm cheese dairy and the farmers' store.
Now another company, the technology company TE Connectivity from Waidhofen an der Thaya, has expressed its gratitude. It donated 3000 euros to the fire department. A private individual from Vienna, who does not wish to be named, also expressed his appreciation for the firefighters with a further 2,000 euros. The money is intended to cover the expenses of the Florianis after the storm, which are not covered by insurance or the public purse.
"The recognition of the population and the economy in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya confirms the path taken by the 112 fire departments in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya," says District Fire Brigade Commander Manfred Damberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
