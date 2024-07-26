“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Honey originally comes from Mexico and has already made numerous stops. After a few detours, she finally ended up in Austria, where the seven-year-old dog is now eagerly waiting for a new home. Unfortunately, she has a number of physical handicaps and has already undergone two operations at the animal shelter, but these were successful. Nevertheless, Honey will have to be spared for the rest of her life. Apart from that, she is an incredibly pleasant and calm companion.

Phone: 0 732/24 78 87