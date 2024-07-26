Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.
The handsome tomcat Simba is about two years old and is looking for a home with his girlfriend Angie. The two of them love to go on long walks through the countryside together. In the winter months, however, they prefer to stay indoors. Simba is very affectionate and cuddly with people he knows. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Billy goat Emil is looking to join a new herd. The four-month-old buck is hornless and very open-minded and trusting towards people. In his new home, the playful youngster should have climbing opportunities as well as conspecifics.
Phone: 0 664/166 39 42
Honey originally comes from Mexico and has already made numerous stops. After a few detours, she finally ended up in Austria, where the seven-year-old dog is now eagerly waiting for a new home. Unfortunately, she has a number of physical handicaps and has already undergone two operations at the animal shelter, but these were successful. Nevertheless, Honey will have to be spared for the rest of her life. Apart from that, she is an incredibly pleasant and calm companion.
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
The male rabbit Travis was caught in a parking lot in Linz. The handsome fellow is probably about seven months old. He was neutered at the animal shelter at the beginning of July, so he could move in with a partner as early as August. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Dante was handed in as a found animal. The tomcat is about one year old and a real cuddly bear. He will be placed in a home where he can go outside. Unfortunately, Dante doesn't like other cats at all. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87
Leijla has been waiting for her happiness for a very long time. The dog is very reserved with men, which is why she would do best with a female owner. The loud noises in a city quickly make Leijla nervous and she longs for a home in a rural area. Cats and small animals encourage the dog to chase. She gets along wonderfully with other dogs. Who will give her a chance despite the circumstances?
Phone: 0 664/541 50 79
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
