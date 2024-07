Do we need a nationwide noise protection law?

Maybe it's different at home, but in my neighborhood it's like this: At six in the morning, the garbage collection service picks up the garbage, reversing and beeping. From half past six, my neighbors enjoy starting their powerful cars to drive to work. At eight, the first pensioner starts sawing wood. From nine o'clock onwards, the leaf blowers start up in good weather, and after lunch at the latest, the lawnmowers join in the village concert. Noise pollution caused by loud music is no longer an issue, unlike in the past, as it is drowned out by the rest of the noise. I won't even go into construction site noise here, as it is firstly unavoidable and secondly local and temporary.