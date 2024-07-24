Wiener Neustadt has real English turf

He played it intensively as a child and teenager alongside rugby, and even played with a junior team at the venerable Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. As a 13-year-old, he was already interested in turf maintenance. This passion eventually became his profession. From Ardley, a small village in north London, he conquered the world of sport. "There were US soldiers stationed nearby. We watched American football, basketball and baseball. When I was ten or twelve years old, someone gave me a skateboard. I was probably one of the first in Europe to have one," the passionate rider reminisces.