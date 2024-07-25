Vorteilswelt
FH Upper Austria tests methods

AI-assisted robots to pluck weeds

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 11:20

As we all know, weeds don't die - but AI-assisted devices could help and contribute to using human labor more effectively. For this reason, various innovative methods of weed control are being put through their paces at the Steyr campus of the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria.

Organic and conventional farmers share an old enemy: weeds. Controlling them is both labor-intensive and costly. But laborious manual work, mechanical weed control and herbicides could soon be a thing of the past.

Using human labor more sensibly
A team led by Michael Schmidthaler from the Upper Austrian University of Applied Sciences is conducting a research project at the Steyr Campus to examine various methods of weed control. "Computer technologies could take over some activities in the future and help to make more sensible use of human labor. We are now investigating whether and for which crops this could work well," says the professor.

A team of employees and Master's students led by UAS Upper Austria Professor Michael Schmidthaler (left) is testing new ways of weed removal to make it easier for farmers to make purchasing decisions. (Bild: FH OÖ)
A team of employees and Master's students led by UAS Upper Austria Professor Michael Schmidthaler (left) is testing new ways of weed removal to make it easier for farmers to make purchasing decisions.
(Bild: FH OÖ)

Machine recognizes weeds
Devices from the Upper Austrian companies Pöttinger and Einböck are on the test bench, as well as a tractor from CNH Industrial in St. Valentin and a German hoeing robot. The latter is equipped with a self-learning camera system that recognizes and weeds weeds.

Already in use in "field trials"
The electric vehicle can recharge itself and be operated around the clock. The intelligent machines are already doing their rounds on the fields of several farms and at higher agricultural and technical colleges.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
