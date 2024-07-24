"Don't like the C-word"
Hirscher: “They probably think the grandpa is there too”
Marcel Hirscher revealed more details about his return to the ski circus at a press conference in Zoetermeer in the Netherlands on Wednesday. He made it clear: "For me, this is not a comeback, but a project close to my heart." The 35-year-old is not interested in building on old successes. He also takes the new challenge with humor: "The young skiers will certainly think that their grandpa is also at the start today."
"When Lucas Braathen announced his return, I thought it would be cool to do a race here and there," explains Hirscher in the Netherlands. It was a key moment in the decision, afterwards he wouldn't have had as much time to put everything into action. So he got stuck into the mission straight away.
Hirscher seemed relaxed and began the press conference with a few words in Dutch. "I was nervous because I hadn't spoken Dutch for a long time and certainly not in front of so many people," the highly decorated ski pro revealed afterwards. Meanwhile, he is relaxed and looking forward to his return.
Heart project instead of comeback
"I don't like the C-word. For me, it's a passion project," says the 35-year-old, explaining why he doesn't want to talk about a classic comeback. It was clear to him that he didn't want to return to the Austrian team, even though the opportunity was always there. "I also didn't want to take the place of a young athlete," says the most successful male ski racer in history.
After good discussions with the Austrian and Dutch associations, the decision was clear: "If you've raced 99% of the races for your home country, it's nice to do one percent for your home country too." However, getting really fit again was a challenge for him after the long break. He is still working very hard on it.
"Grandpa Hirscher" no longer wants to chase hundredths
However, for the Salzburg native, it's not about building on old successes. "I'm no longer the professional I used to be. My focus is different," explains Hirscher. First up is fitness training and then a few races in New Zealand.
The 35-year-old is already looking forward to racing with a race number again. "I'm sure many young riders will start and wonder what grandpa is doing there," jokes the seven-time world champion. Of course, he is approaching the matter professionally, but he is aware that it won't be like it used to be. "I want to collect memories and no longer chase hundredths. Nobody can say what will happen in five months' time," concludes the ski ace. However, a start in Sölden is on the cards.
