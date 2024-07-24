Hirscher: “They probably think the grandpa is there too”

The 35-year-old is already looking forward to racing with a race number again. "I'm sure many young riders will start and wonder what grandpa is doing there," jokes the seven-time world champion. Of course, he is approaching the matter professionally, but he is aware that it won't be like it used to be. "I want to collect memories and no longer chase hundredths. Nobody can say what will happen in five months' time," concludes the ski ace. However, a start in Sölden is on the cards.