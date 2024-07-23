Attempted murder trial
18-year-old was stabbed in asylum home
An 18-year-old is said to have stabbed a fellow resident with a knife in an asylum home. Because he had tried to rape him. The trial for attempted murder is currently underway at the Graz Regional Criminal Court.
It is certain that there was a power failure in the asylum accommodation on March 8 this year. It is also certain that a 20-year-old Afghan suffered stab wounds and cuts in an altercation with a fellow countryman. There are also two different versions of the story.
Stabs to the head, neck and back
According to the public prosecutor, the accused had become upset because the later victim had interfered in a conversation with the home manager about the power cut. The two men started a scuffle, then the 18-year-old fell to the floor. He ran to his room and the older man followed him. They continued to scuffle and then the accused suddenly had a knife in his hand and stabbed his adversary in the head, neck and back. The 20-year-old did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, but was covered in blood.
He wanted to rape me, I was just defending myself.
The defendant's version is different: "He wanted to rape me, I was just defending myself", he said in court. The other man had allegedly "attacked him in a strange way" days before. According to his account, the 20-year-old came into his room "and wanted to hit me". He only wants to have hit him with a broken knife. "Then how do you explain the stab wounds?" asked the judge. "I don't know," replied the interviewee and added: "Maybe he hurt himself when he was in the box."
The victim asked for the defendant to be taken out of the courtroom before questioning and the senate agreed. He said that the 18-year-old had walked past him after the crime and said: "I know what I'm going to do to you. If you sleep, I will stab you to death." A jury verdict was expected for the evening.
