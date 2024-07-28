Vorteilswelt
3x3 European Basketball Championship

Bigger, louder – and even more spectacular!

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 05:46

The hype is back! This is the unofficial motto of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 presented by win2day. From August 22 to 25, the 3x3 European Championship for women's, men's and wheelchair basketball players will take place on the Kaiserwiese in Vienna. Last year, the world-class dribblers brought the Rathausplatz to life at the World Championships, now everything will be bigger, louder and even more spectacular

  • Twelve nations are taking part in both the men's and women's events, including record winners and world champions Serbia! And of course Austria's 3x3 basketball team, who are currently ranked number 2 in the world in the men's competition!
Austria's 3x3 team around Nico Kaltenbrunner is currently number 2 in the WorldTour! (Bild: VACLAV MUDRA M3IMAGES)
Austria's 3x3 team around Nico Kaltenbrunner is currently number 2 in the WorldTour!
(Bild: VACLAV MUDRA M3IMAGES)
  • The event location extends over 12,000 m2 between the Ferris wheel and the planetarium and offers interactive stations, food corners and public viewing in the outdoor area!
  • The roof construction, typical for 3x3 events, has a diameter of 36 m and is over 1,000 m2 in size!
  • Inclusion will not only take place on the pitch - this will be the very first 3x3 European Wheelchair Championship - but also in the stands: there are significantly more wheelchair spaces than before!
  • The VIP area has also been increased to over 2,000 m2!
The arena on Vienna's Kaiserwiese will welcome more than 70,000 fans. (Bild: Basketball Austria)
The arena on Vienna's Kaiserwiese will welcome more than 70,000 fans.
(Bild: Basketball Austria)
  • Over 70,000 fans flocked to the Rathausplatz last year. Back then, the arena could hold 3,000 spectators, this time it will be 4,000! That means more fans in the arena, of course, but also more reserved seats - and even more atmosphere!

Get your tickets now!

FIBA 3x3 European Championship
Thu, 22.08.2024 - Sun, 25.08.2024

Kaiserwiese, Prater, Vienna

Tickets are available HERE in the Krone Ticketshop

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

