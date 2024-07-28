The hype is back! This is the unofficial motto of the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2024 presented by win2day. From August 22 to 25, the 3x3 European Championship for women's, men's and wheelchair basketball players will take place on the Kaiserwiese in Vienna. Last year, the world-class dribblers brought the Rathausplatz to life at the World Championships, now everything will be bigger, louder and even more spectacular