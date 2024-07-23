Payment card for asylum seekers to start in 2025

Social markets call for inclusion in partnership

According to Pewny, the system will be fully rolled out at the start of 2025. The Ministry of the Interior will put the system out to tender, and interested federal states such as Salzburg can take part in this tender. Lower Austria has already encountered problems when testing its own system with 113 people. One criticism is that payment can only be made in selected stores and restaurants, and in some cases contractual partners do not even know that they are being named by the state.