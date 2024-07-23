Four and a half hours waiting time because train ran away

Arrival at 4 a.m. instead of 11.35 p.m.

As it turned out, the connecting train to Salzburg left two minutes before the family arrived. "If this train had waited a little longer, we would have been spared a lot of trouble!" says Neugebauer indignantly. Because: "We waited at Innsbruck main station and didn't arrive in Salzburg until around midnight. We had to wait there for three and a half hours before the first train took us to Vöcklabruck at around four in the morning," says the resolute 80-year-old. "For the children, such waiting times and four and a half hour delays are no fun!"

Saving money paid for with nerves

At least the journey was cheap thanks to the savings rail and free travel for children, especially as half the cost was credited to the passengers as an apology. "The train journey was cheaper, but we would have saved nerves by taking the car," says Neugebauer.