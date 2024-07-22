Generali Open in Kitz
“Folkshilfe” served up one ace after another
What a performance! For the first time ever, there was a free live concert at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel on qualifying Sunday. The band "Folkshilfe" really rocked the stage. Of course, there was also an interview at the "Krone" truck (see video above).
"Our aim is to enhance the qualification weekend, which is why we organized a live concert for the first time this year. We are delighted that we were able to secure the well-known local band 'Folkshilfe' for the premiere," emphasized Tournament Managing Director Florian Zinnagl.
"It's also a premiere for us here today"
Even before the band started, the trio paid a visit to the "Krone" truck. "It's also a premiere for us here today. We'll be playing at the center court and serving up one musical ace after another," smiled Florian Ritt.
"Doing our own thing"
It is striking that the band specializes in dialect in their songs. Why? "We wanted to do our own thing right from the start. We've now created a niche that doesn't really fit anywhere. We were never the coolest, but that doesn't make us the least cool either. We've been around for a long time and now we're getting this value back more and more - from such a broad audience, from left to right, from top to bottom and from young to old. That's very important at a time when there's such an extreme debate about who belongs to which camp," says Ritt.
And how does it relate to tennis? The bandleader smiles: "When I do, it tends to be table tennis."
Big unplugged concert tour
Incidentally, Kitzbühel is just one of many stops. "We've had a really great summer of festivals. One highlight followed the next. And in the autumn, we're planning a big unplugged concert tour, during which we'll be trying something completely new with five other musicians. We're also coming to Innsbruck for this - on October 23rd," he added.
In the early evening, the band kept their promises and many a tennis fan became a "Folkshilfe" fan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
