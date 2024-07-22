“Folkshilfe” served up one ace after another

"Doing our own thing"

It is striking that the band specializes in dialect in their songs. Why? "We wanted to do our own thing right from the start. We've now created a niche that doesn't really fit anywhere. We were never the coolest, but that doesn't make us the least cool either. We've been around for a long time and now we're getting this value back more and more - from such a broad audience, from left to right, from top to bottom and from young to old. That's very important at a time when there's such an extreme debate about who belongs to which camp," says Ritt.