Over 110 liters per m²
More fears after the devastating flash flood
After the huge thunderstorm had unloaded over the Nockberge mountains and the area near Kremsbrücke, it moved on. The devastating consequences remained for the residents of the Carinthian municipality.
"Around 110 to 130 millimetres of precipitation per square meter fell in Innerkrems in a very short space of time," reported the fire department. That's up to 130 liters per square meter - a huge amount that then made its way through the valley. The Innerkremsbach became a raging torrent that flooded the municipality of Kremsbrücke. For this reason, the local authorities issued a civil defense warning at 20:28 and a civil defense alert at 20:44.
The population was urgently warned not to leave the buildings and asked to go to higher floors and follow the instructions of the emergency services. "It is too dangerous to approach the stream or the river," warned Josef Glanzer, commander of the Kremsbrücke fire brigade. As darkness fell, it became too dangerous even for the emergency services and helpers to enter some areas.
Floods and mudslides
After the weather had moved on, the Kremsbach had reached the level of a 30-year flood, but it was not until around midnight that the level dropped again. Information about the situation in the Innerkrems was almost impossible to obtain, as neither radio nor telephone connections were possible. "All we know is that torrential streams have also caused damage to roads and buildings there and houses are under water," said the fire department. Due to a mudslide, the Innerkremser Landesstraße will have to remain closed for several days. The power supply in Innerkrems was also cut due to the disaster.
Situation remains tense
In addition to all the destruction, there was also good news. "Thank God no one has been injured so far. We have to wait for the night and the development of the flood water before taking any further measures," explains Mayor Gottfried Kogler. "The fire departments had to withdraw themselves for safety reasons at around 10 p.m. due to the still rising water levels and will return to action as soon as the situation allows." He asks the population to continue to take the warnings seriously and to get to safety.
The situation was naturally also extremely challenging for the highly trained fire departments. "However, they must also wait and see how things develop on site. It is absolutely too dangerous to go to the stream or the flooding Lieser. Many roads are impassable, even with emergency vehicles," emphasizes section fire brigade commander Josef Heiss. "The firefighting team in Innerkrems has also reported that many houses, bridges and roads are affected by the flooding, but that the situation will have to wait until the water levels recede." There will now be a briefing in Kremsbrücke at 7 a.m. to clarify the next steps.
Reconnaissance flight planned over Innerkrems
At the briefing at 7 a.m., the fire departments were already able to get a better picture of the situation. "The stream is back in the streambed, there is no longer any current threat. The clean-up work is now beginning with heavy equipment, and agricultural machinery and tractors are also being used. The sewer line is still interrupted, as is the power supply," explains Walter Egger, Spittal District Fire Brigade Command. "There will be a reconnaissance flight over the Innerkrems in just over an hour." Access is currently only possible via Salzburg, as the Nockalm road has also been relocated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
