More fears after the devastating flash flood

Floods and mudslides

After the weather had moved on, the Kremsbach had reached the level of a 30-year flood, but it was not until around midnight that the level dropped again. Information about the situation in the Innerkrems was almost impossible to obtain, as neither radio nor telephone connections were possible. "All we know is that torrential streams have also caused damage to roads and buildings there and houses are under water," said the fire department. Due to a mudslide, the Innerkremser Landesstraße will have to remain closed for several days. The power supply in Innerkrems was also cut due to the disaster.