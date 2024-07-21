Vorteilswelt
"Enjoy your pension"

Biden withdrawal: how Austria’s parties reacted

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 21:42

Joe Biden's withdrawal from the US presidential race was received differently by the Austrian parliamentary parties. The FPÖ was particularly cynical. 

Former MEP Othmar Karas (ÖVP) wrote on X: "Beyond all the uncertainties of recent weeks: Joe Biden has taken over the US in great turmoil and made it a reliable global partner again."

As Europeans, we can be grateful to Biden. "It remains to be seen whether the next POTUS will act in such a transatlantic manner again," said Karas.

"Enjoy your retirement, Mr. President," wrote FPÖ delegation leader Harald Vilimsky on X.

"The race is open again"
The SPÖ head of delegation in the European Parliament, Andreas Schieder, on the other hand, paid tribute to Biden. "A good president with many important laws. Now he is showing true greatness and insight. The presidential race is open again," Schieder wrote on X.

NEOS warn against Trump
NEOS delegation leader Helmut Brandstätter praised Biden as a responsible statesman and warned against Trump. "We must take our European security more into our own hands," Brandstätter wrote in a press release.

"Trump has announced several times that he has no interest in Europe and dreams of ending Putin's war of aggression in 24 hours. Trump would be a threat to the security of Europe and therefore to the security of Austria." In view of the situation in the USA, Austria finally needs a new security strategy in which Russia is no longer an "essential" partner, said Brandstätter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

