Schober went through heaven and hell before Paris!
On her third attempt, her participation in the Olympic Games has worked out - Styrian golf pro Sarah Schober is teeing off in Paris. "It's a great honor to represent Austria. The anticipation is already huge," says the 32-year-old, who went through heaven and hell before qualifying for the Games in Paris.
Schober was on course to qualify for the "five rings" for a long time, but then suddenly dropped out and had to tremble and hope for cancellations. Then the call from the home federation: "We don't have a ticket for you! The next day, everything was returned: You'll be in Paris after all...
"All good things come in threes," smiles the New Zealand native, who narrowly missed out on the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. 2021 in Tokyo would have worked out in the last print, but the 32-year-old waved it off. "I was already on the road in Scotland, but I didn't do it because of the hassle of traveling." This time, however, it worked out and Schober set off for Paris on August 2. "I only know the course from TV because the Ryder Cup was held there a few years ago. It will certainly be a challenge."
Dressing for the Olympics, the farewell by the Federal President - that was "a special feeling for Schober. We spent three days in Vienna for it. It was really cool and impressive. I'll probably only realize that I'm actually teeing off at the Olympic Games when I'm there. It will be a goosebump feeling."
Profile
- Sport: Golf
Born: April 15, 1992 in Wagna
Club: GC Gut Murstätten
Place of residence: Neutillmitsch
Pro since: 2015
Hobbies: Tennis, cross-country skiing, reading, archery, friends.
- Greatest successes:
LET Access Series: First place in the 2016 Order of Merit.
Ladies European Tour: Second place at the Big Green Egg Open in Amsterdam 2022, fifth place South African Open 2021, sixth place South African Open 2024, seventh place Lalla Meryem Cup 2023, ninth place Irish Open 2023.
Also for mom, dad and Sarah's niece, who are accompanying her to France. "My niece turns ten a week later, the trip is a birthday present from grandma and grandpa," laughs Schober. The niece has therefore been putting a lot of pressure on her aunt over the past few weeks: "I want to go, you have to be there, please."
The form of the Styrian Olympic hopeful? Up and down recently. Eighth place in London, now unfortunately missing the cut at the dress rehearsal in Holland at the weekend. "I'm basically satisfied, but things always go better in training than at tournaments." "Taking part is everything," is the Olympic motto. But in the end, only the medals count. According to Schober, anything is possible: "Anyone can win a medal, a lot of things have to come together, the form of the day is crucial. I want to play my best golf, don't put any pressure on myself."
