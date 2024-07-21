Rare interview
Kalina of Bulgaria explains her extreme muscles
The Bulgarian Princess Kalina, daughter of the former Bulgarian Tsar Simeon II, is actually rather publicity-shy. Now she has given a rare interview and talked about her extreme muscles.
The latest photos of the 52-year-old, who suffered a lengthy and severe facial infection as a young woman following dental treatment, were taken in May this year.
At the funeral of King Ferdinand I at the Wrana Palace in Sofia, she appeared in impressive physical condition after a long absence. Wearing a sleeveless dress, she showed off her muscular shoulders and arms.
Kalina's fitness secrets
In an interview with the Spanish magazine "Hola", the royal revealed that a lot of training is simply part of her life.
"I don't feel well without training. It's about staying healthy and feeling good," she explained.
She trains according to a very strict schedule. On Mondays and Thursdays, she trains her core, legs, back, triceps and glutes. On Tuesdays and Fridays, the focus is on her chest, shoulders, biceps and buttocks. Each session comprises four sets of twelve repetitions, including exercises such as lat pulldowns with 70 kilos, shoulder presses with 30 kilos and bicep curls with 20 kilos.
Fitness as a way of life
In addition to strength training, endurance is also important to her. "On a normal day, I go for a walk with my dog in the morning, often for up to four hours. Twice a week I run for 30 minutes. I also do skiing and water sports, kitesurfing and horse riding."
For Kalina, fitness is a way of life. "The key is consistency. You have to train with a weight that is challenging, but correctly and without impulse movements. When your body and mind get tired, your will has to stay strong and say: 'Keep going'. It's always worth it in the end," she emphasizes.
Sporting roots
She has been doing a lot of sport since her childhood in France. She skied with her father and went hiking, which influenced her. Nowadays, she trains together with her husband Kitín Muñoz, with whom she has a 17-year-old son, Simeon-Hassan.
