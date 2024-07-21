Reiter lands “partner coup” for the Wolfurttrophy

No pressure, lots of fun

The local hero didn't have to think long after receiving the call. "When a player like Philipp, who is currently one of the best Austrian beach volleyball players, asks you if you want to play with him, you don't think twice." So Jakob says yes straight away. "I didn't sleep so well the night after, though, because the pressure increases when you have such a good partner," reveals the Lower Austrian by choice with a grin. "But that soon passed, as I realized that I no longer had to prove anything to anyone and that it was primarily about having fun."