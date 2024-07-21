A new top duo
Reiter lands “partner coup” for the Wolfurttrophy
From August 9 to 11, the legendary Wolfurttrophy will once again turn Wolfurt's beach volleyball court into the "Arena an der Ach" and create a sensational atmosphere in the Hofsteig community. Local hero Jakob Reiter, who is coming to the Ländle this year with an absolute top partner, wants to ensure that the atmosphere is even better.
Five years ago, Jakob Reiter and Simon Baldauf brought the Center Court on the Ach to boiling point when the two Ländle local heroes became the first and so far only Vorarlbergers to win the title at the legendary Wolfurt Trophy with a 16:21, 21:18, 16:14 final victory over Michi Murauer and Simon Frühbauer.
While the 34-year-old Baldauf is now concentrating primarily on coaching, Reiter - as in previous years - is once again venturing into the "sandpit" on the Bregenzer Ach this year and wants to be back on the final day for the first time since 2019. Since last week, his chances of doing so have been better than they have been for a long time. The reason: his new partner.
"At first I thought I was joking when Philipp Waller called me and asked if I would play with him at the national championships, which are held as part of the Wolfurt Trophy," Reiter explains. "Martin Ermacora is actually his standard partner. But he can't compete due to knee problems. As he didn't want to tear apart any existing teams and I don't have a fixed partner this year, he asked me."
No pressure, lots of fun
The local hero didn't have to think long after receiving the call. "When a player like Philipp, who is currently one of the best Austrian beach volleyball players, asks you if you want to play with him, you don't think twice." So Jakob says yes straight away. "I didn't sleep so well the night after, though, because the pressure increases when you have such a good partner," reveals the Lower Austrian by choice with a grin. "But that soon passed, as I realized that I no longer had to prove anything to anyone and that it was primarily about having fun."
This also applies to the 28-year-old Waller, who Jakob already knows from his time in Klagenfurt. The Styrian-born athlete, who only narrowly failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, has already celebrated winning the title in Wolfurt. In 2020, he beat Moritz Pristauz and Laurenz Leitner in the final alongside Paris starter Julian Hörl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
