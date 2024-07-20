"Bacteria scaremongering"
Political dispute over Lignano’s water during peak season
"None of this is true!" - Mayor Laura Giorgi talks to the "Krone" for the first time about the bacterial scaremongering. And reassures holidaymakers.
Sewage would threaten the lagoon, the allegedly too small sewage treatment plant would not be able to cope with summer tourism and the health of holidaymakers would be at risk: for days, such headlines have been causing concern among Lignano lovers - and anger among Mayor Laura Giorgi. She speaks of a media campaign and scaremongering - in this specific case by the opposition Five Star Movement.
"Water quality is excellent"
According to supposed investigative reports, the treatment plant, which is designed to treat around 720,000 liters of water a day, would have to cope with an average of 921,000 liters over the summer months. Which - according to critics - would endanger and pollute the lagoon and the sea (where the treated wastewater flows into). "Our water quality is tested at regular, short intervals. And it's not just good, but excellent according to the state inspectors," counters Mayor Giorgi.
Our water quality in Lignano is checked at regular, short intervals. And it's not just good, it's excellent. So there's nothing to worry about.
Laura Giorgi, Bürgermeisterin, Lignano
"Blue Flag" from the foundation
She receives support from Paolo De Alti from the water management department of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region. He also sees no problem: "The facility can fulfill its function even at peak times." In addition, Lignano was recently awarded the "Blue Flag" for clean water quality by the international Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) for the 35th time in a row. According to the opposition, this is "window dressing" - as the tests were carried out before the first big rush at Whitsun.
According to Lignano's tourism councillor Massimo Brini, the one-day bathing ban imposed last year in June due to increased levels of coliform bacteria in the sea, which was cited in the media reports as "proof", has nothing to do with the sewage treatment plant, as he assures the "Krone" newspaper: "It could be officially verified that the cause was due to a boat." Why such untruths are being spread about the sewage treatment plant is not known. "But if someone wants to come by and check, we have no problem with that," says Mayor Laura Giorgi.
