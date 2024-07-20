Political dispute over Lignano’s water during peak season

According to Lignano's tourism councillor Massimo Brini, the one-day bathing ban imposed last year in June due to increased levels of coliform bacteria in the sea, which was cited in the media reports as "proof", has nothing to do with the sewage treatment plant, as he assures the "Krone" newspaper: "It could be officially verified that the cause was due to a boat." Why such untruths are being spread about the sewage treatment plant is not known. "But if someone wants to come by and check, we have no problem with that," says Mayor Laura Giorgi.