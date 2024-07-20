European Championship all-star Robert Weber reveals what happens next

Robert Weber puts down roots at home again! The Vorarlberg handball legend will soon be commuting from his apartment in Dornbirn, which he rented three years ago, to his new club. It is based in St. Gallen, only around 40 minutes away from home by car. "The perfect solution for my future life," Weber is convinced, even if it's not the traditional club Otmar St. Gallen, but the promoted second division team Fides. "They can all play handball there. And the proximity to Dornbirn is an important factor for me." Especially as life will also change in another area. After passing the entrance exam, Weber will join the police force on September 2.