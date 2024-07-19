“Brazen”: robbers strike at excavation site

A teaching excavation by the University of Graz, which is being carried out by the Universalmuseum Joanneum, has been underway at the site in Flavia Solva (municipality of Wagna) since July 9th. At around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the ten or so people involved in the research left the listed excavation site. When they wanted to continue digging again at around 6.30 a.m. on Friday, they discovered the almost two dozen holes. "These are typical holes that are left behind by explorers," said Porod in an interview with APA.