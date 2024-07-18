From the Lido up to the Holzalm by e-bike

From the Bischofer-Kasalm, head downhill to the Außerland road. At the junction, keep right in the direction of Reith/Brixlegg. From here you roll steadily downhill to Brixlegg. At Transporte Madersbacher, turn right onto the forest path and take the shortcut to the main road. Stay on this road until the traffic circle and then turn right to the Innweg and the Lido (516 m) on the Inn near Brixlegg.