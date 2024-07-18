My favorite tour
From the Lido up to the Holzalm by e-bike
An e-bike tour from Brixlegg to the Holzalm, and via the Bischofer-Kasalm in Alpbach back to the Lido am Inn. The Holzalm also serves the best schnitzel far and wide.
We start in Brixlegg at the free parking lot at Römerstraße 5 near Sport Conny. The asphalt road, which has little traffic, especially in the morning hours, leads through the Zimmermoos district and enchants with its beautiful, scattered farmhouses and well-tended meadows.
After 8.5 km you reach the famous Brixlegger Holzalm at 1453 m, which is known far beyond the country's borders for its delicious schnitzel. From the Holzalm, the view extends to the Rofan and the mountains from Brandenberg to the Wilder Kaiser.
Above the Holzalm, the forest path now leads off to the right over the Bischoferjoch (1500 m) into the Alpbachtal. Suddenly the view opens up into the magnificent Alpbachtal valley and we pass the Bischofer-Kasalm (1352 m).
Franz Kostenzer from the Kasalm, an alpine innkeeper and enthusiastic musician, awaits his guests there with the finest culinary and, above all, regional delicacies.
- Distance: There and back a total of 22.9 km
- Duration: approx. 2.30 hours
- Altitude difference: 1140 m uphill / 1140 m downhill
- Requirements: Very good physical condition and perfect handling of the e-bike. Be careful, especially when braking in the sometimes steep downhill sections.
- Special features: A great e-bike tour with a wealth of wonderful scenic impressions, with very well-kept farmhouses - whether on the Brixlegg or Alpbachtal side. In any case, a bike tour to recommend.
From the Bischofer-Kasalm, head downhill to the Außerland road. At the junction, keep right in the direction of Reith/Brixlegg. From here you roll steadily downhill to Brixlegg. At Transporte Madersbacher, turn right onto the forest path and take the shortcut to the main road. Stay on this road until the traffic circle and then turn right to the Innweg and the Lido (516 m) on the Inn near Brixlegg.
