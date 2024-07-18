RE/MAX-Spiegel shows:
Tirol remains at the top for luxury real estate
The "place to be" for luxury real estate in Tyrol is and remains the district of Kitzbühel. Demand for luxury living was consistently high in the previous year. In the current year, the market is generally showing signs of stabilization.
According to RE/MAX's latest Spiegel, luxury properties remained in demand last year. Interestingly, despite the wave of inflation, luxury houses and apartments changed hands at a lower average price. But there were fewer of them.
104 single-family homes in the luxury class
In Tyrol, a total of 104 out of 392 single-family homes traded in 2023 were in the luxury class. Their average price was 2.62 million euros, 0.7 percent lower than in 2022. The ten most expensive were worth an impressive 9.08 million euros to buyers on average (2022: 9.45 million euros). This puts Tirol at the top across Austria.
The "place to be" remains Kitzbühel, where 50 luxury homes were sold (2022: 60). There were 20 (-6) in Innsbruck Land and 13 (-10) in Kufstein. This is followed by the districts of Schwaz (10), Landeck (4), Innsbruck (4), Imst (2) and Reutte (1).
Stabilization on the housing market
3953 changes of ownership were recorded for apartments in the previous year. 366 of these were in the luxury class. The share thus rose from 7.8 to 9.3 percent. However, the average price of 1.06 million fell by 12.6 percent. "There were 108 million-dollar properties, 63 of which were in the Kitzbühel district," the analysts calculate. 28 luxury apartments were even worth over two million euros.
Meanwhile, the Engel & Völkers market report for the current year shows a stabilization of the housing market with an increase in transactions.
