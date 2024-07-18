Tirol remains at the top for luxury real estate

Stabilization on the housing market

3953 changes of ownership were recorded for apartments in the previous year. 366 of these were in the luxury class. The share thus rose from 7.8 to 9.3 percent. However, the average price of 1.06 million fell by 12.6 percent. "There were 108 million-dollar properties, 63 of which were in the Kitzbühel district," the analysts calculate. 28 luxury apartments were even worth over two million euros.