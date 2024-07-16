Shuttles and 30 km/h zone
Special traffic concept for Rammstein concert
In order to bring the masses of Rammstein fans to the stadium in an orderly fashion with shuttles, the city of Klagenfurt has been working on its own traffic concept that not only brings the fans safely to the stadium, but also protects local residents.
"Fire at will!" will be the order of the day at the Wörthersee Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday evening when the German brute rockers from Rammstein get their fans going wild with their bombastic show.
However, when thousands flock to the south-west of Klagenfurt, this poses a huge challenge for traffic planning. To ensure that the atmosphere only boils over in the Wörthersee Stadium itself and not on the streets around it, the provincial capital has drawn up a traffic concept.
One-way traffic, 30 km/h zone and protection for residents
"On show days, the general traffic regulations for events with 15,000 visitors or more will come into force from 3 p.m.," announces the city of Klagenfurt. To ensure that the residents around the stadium suffer little from the spectacle, at least in terms of traffic, access and parking will only be permitted tomorrow and the day after tomorrow with a special resident or day vignette - available from the town hall.
But one of Klagenfurt's main traffic arteries is also affected by the measures. From 3 p.m., the Südring between Waidmannsdorfer Straße and Südufer Straße will become one-way in an easterly direction. A speed limit of 30 km/h will also apply. To limit traffic, the city recommends using public transportation or shuttle services.
From the train station, Minimundus or Südautobahn
Regardless of whether fans arrive by car or train, there is a suitable shuttle connection to get to the stadium in time for admission from 5.00 pm. From the main train station, Minimundus, the trade fair parking lot and the parking facilities on the Südautobahn, exit St. Martin, shuttles run from 2.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. with maximum intervals of 18 minutes.
After the end of the spectacle, the thousands of fans will return to the parking lots between 10.45 pm and 1.00 am. In the direction of the exhibition center and train station every 13 minutes, to Minimundus and the freeway even every three minutes. So everyone should be able to get home quickly.
