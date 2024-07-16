Special traffic concept for Rammstein concert

One-way traffic, 30 km/h zone and protection for residents

"On show days, the general traffic regulations for events with 15,000 visitors or more will come into force from 3 p.m.," announces the city of Klagenfurt. To ensure that the residents around the stadium suffer little from the spectacle, at least in terms of traffic, access and parking will only be permitted tomorrow and the day after tomorrow with a special resident or day vignette - available from the town hall.