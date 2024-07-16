FPÖ calls for referendum on energy transition law

The aim of the Energy Transition Act is to accelerate the expansion of renewable energies in Carinthia by harmonizing collective amendments to the Spatial Planning Act, the Building Code, the Electricity Act and the Electricity Industry Act. The Alpine Association wants to fight this law under constitutional law. The FPÖ is also against it. "The beauty of the Carinthian landscape and cultural assets must be preserved, wind turbines destroy the beautiful landscape of the Carinthian mountains," says Carinthian FPÖ leader Angerer. Gernot Darmann, security spokesman for the FPÖ Carinthia, is of the opinion that "massive environmental destruction" must be prevented at all costs.