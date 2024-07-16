For Carinthian nature
FPÖ calls for referendum on energy transition law
The Energy Transition Act for Carinthia is strongly criticized by the Freedom Party. The wind turbines on the Carinthian mountains should clearly be prevented.
In Carinthia, all electricity generation is covered by 100% renewable energy. The EU directive stipulates that 42.5% of energy consumption must be generated from renewable energy by 2030. Carinthia already clearly exceeds this requirement with 58.8% and is regarded as a "pioneer".
The aim of the Energy Transition Act is to accelerate the expansion of renewable energies in Carinthia by harmonizing collective amendments to the Spatial Planning Act, the Building Code, the Electricity Act and the Electricity Industry Act. The Alpine Association wants to fight this law under constitutional law. The FPÖ is also against it. "The beauty of the Carinthian landscape and cultural assets must be preserved, wind turbines destroy the beautiful landscape of the Carinthian mountains," says Carinthian FPÖ leader Angerer. Gernot Darmann, security spokesman for the FPÖ Carinthia, is of the opinion that "massive environmental destruction" must be prevented at all costs.
Referendum should provide clarity
According to the FPÖ, the people of Carinthia should decide on this law by means of a referendum because, according to Darmann, "the people are the boss". Last year, 13,000 signatures were collected across Carinthia against the "massive encroachments" on the Carinthian mountains. This signature campaign is to be extended next Thursday.
Dramatic financial situation
The state's debts increased massively between 2002 and 2012. According to Angerer, the conditions for creating reforms have been better in the last 10 years. A total of 100 billion in debt was incurred by the federal government. The Carinthian municipalities are under above-average economic pressure compared to other federal states. However, the Carinthian municipalities are better positioned in terms of material and personnel expenses compared to other federal provinces. Overall, the Carinthian municipalities are therefore doing well.
Prevention work to combat drugs
Dealing with the safety of Carinthia's youth is an important concern for the Freedom Party. For this reason, the FPÖ called for drug prevention in Carinthia to combat imported drugs in Austria and a clear commitment against the legalization of cannabis. In addition, a drug prevention concept for young people should be developed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
