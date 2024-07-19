Rocky Horror Show in the Schlossgraben Steyr

Win musical tickets and a short break in Steyr!

Culture enthusiasts will be delighted with the luxury package to the Steyr Music Festival! From August 8 to 11, two people can enjoy a weekend in Steyr with everything that goes with it: a stay with breakfast at the 4-star Hotel Christkindlwirt, the Steyr Card including admission to various museums and on August 10, two seats at the musical Rocky Horror Show have already been reserved for you.