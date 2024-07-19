Vorteilswelt
Win a vacation

Rocky Horror Show in the Schlossgraben Steyr

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 05:00

Your vacation is already booked! All you have to do is take part in the competition and with a little luck you will be staying at the 4-star Hotel Christkindlwirt in Steyr from August 8 to 11, including tickets for the Rocky Horror Show at the Steyr Music Festival.

This venue fits Dr. Frank N. Furters eye like a glove! Old stonework in the castle moat surrounds the stage at the Steyr Music Festival, where Richard O'Brien's musical Rocky Horror Show will be performed this year. This makes it really authentic when Brad and Janet seek shelter in the old castle and experience an all-changing horror show...

No Rocky Horror Show without men in suspenders. (Bild: PHILIP BRUNNADER PHOTOGRAPHY)
No Rocky Horror Show without men in suspenders.
(Bild: PHILIP BRUNNADER PHOTOGRAPHY)
Brad and Janet on their journey into the night of horror (Bild: PHILIP BRUNNADER PHOTOGRAPHY)
Brad and Janet on their journey into the night of horror
(Bild: PHILIP BRUNNADER PHOTOGRAPHY)

Win musical tickets and a short break in Steyr!
Culture enthusiasts will be delighted with the luxury package to the Steyr Music Festival! From August 8 to 11, two people can enjoy a weekend in Steyr with everything that goes with it: a stay with breakfast at the 4-star Hotel Christkindlwirt, the Steyr Card including admission to various museums and on August 10, two seats at the musical Rocky Horror Show have already been reserved for you.

Feel good at the 4S-Hotel Christkindlwirt Steyr (Bild: Christkindlwirt Steyr)
Feel good at the 4S-Hotel Christkindlwirt Steyr
(Bild: Christkindlwirt Steyr)
The Schlossgraben Steyr as the perfect show backdrop (Bild: Peter C.Mayr)
The Schlossgraben Steyr as the perfect show backdrop
(Bild: Peter C.Mayr)

In addition, 14x2 tickets for the performance on August 10 will be raffled off! Simply select your favorite prize in the form below and enter your details. Participation is possible until July 26 at 10 am. Further information about the Steyr Music Festival (July 25 to August 10) can be found at www.musikfestivalsteyr.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

