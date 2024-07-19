Win a vacation
Rocky Horror Show in the Schlossgraben Steyr
Your vacation is already booked! All you have to do is take part in the competition and with a little luck you will be staying at the 4-star Hotel Christkindlwirt in Steyr from August 8 to 11, including tickets for the Rocky Horror Show at the Steyr Music Festival.
This venue fits Dr. Frank N. Furters eye like a glove! Old stonework in the castle moat surrounds the stage at the Steyr Music Festival, where Richard O'Brien's musical Rocky Horror Show will be performed this year. This makes it really authentic when Brad and Janet seek shelter in the old castle and experience an all-changing horror show...
Win musical tickets and a short break in Steyr!
Culture enthusiasts will be delighted with the luxury package to the Steyr Music Festival! From August 8 to 11, two people can enjoy a weekend in Steyr with everything that goes with it: a stay with breakfast at the 4-star Hotel Christkindlwirt, the Steyr Card including admission to various museums and on August 10, two seats at the musical Rocky Horror Show have already been reserved for you.
In addition, 14x2 tickets for the performance on August 10 will be raffled off! Simply select your favorite prize in the form below and enter your details. Participation is possible until July 26 at 10 am. Further information about the Steyr Music Festival (July 25 to August 10) can be found at www.musikfestivalsteyr.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.