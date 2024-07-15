As a professional to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

Not easy mentally

During this time, he would also like to recommend himself to a professional team as quickly as possible. "There have already been initial talks, but nothing has been finalized yet," says Julius, who found it difficult to concentrate fully on cycling in the first month after graduating from high school. "This change is not so easy mentally and it took me some time to get used to the new situation." The fact that it has worked out in the meantime is underlined by the successful run in Stattegg. Nevertheless, this should only be the starting signal for a successful future on two wheels. One of the big goals awaits in four years' time: "It would be a dream come true to take part in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles."