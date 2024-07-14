Tops and flops of the European Championship: Seiwald, Rangnick and Co.

Sluggish heavyweights: Even teams with highly talented individualists were not far away from ball shuffling. Some of the knockout matches were more about excitement than footballing finesse. World Cup runners-up France did manage to scrape their way into the semi-finals, but it was only there that they scored their first goal from play. Two of France's four goals in the tournament were own goals. Belgium, the eternal secret favorites, were only successful in one of four games. Portugal also failed to live up to expectations with former star Cristiano Ronaldo in the center of the attack.