Commission to investigate nursing home case

Wiesflecker said on Saturday that she was also setting up the commission of experts - without members from the state - to protect the official experts. Following a complaint from the family, the official expert had examined the man's care and assessed it as "appropriate". Statements that the state was "sweeping something under the carpet" in this case were without foundation, the state councillor emphasized. Should further cases of suspected inadequate care arise, the commission will also take a close look at these cases. "The care system must not be brought into disrepute," Wiesflecker emphasized. Above all, we must protect those who do a good job every day.