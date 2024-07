Free spa tickets as a thank you for the firefighters

"Respect and recognition"

The Allegria Resort Stegersbach has now presented the firefighters with free tickets to the thermal spa as thanks and recognition for their commitment. "What the members of the volunteer fire departments have achieved during the floods is enormous and demands the greatest respect and recognition," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and fire department officer Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner. "We are deeply grateful to the firefighters who risked their lives to protect us," says Manuela Klawatsch, Managing Director of the Allegria Resort.