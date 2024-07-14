Parents complain: “Forgotten German in kindergarten”

Fritz list in favor of compulsory courses

Meanwhile, Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider from the Fritz list says that "we have been saying for years that compulsory German courses for children, young people and adults who come to us are the key to successful inclusion. As far as our kindergartens are concerned, we need to start with the children and their parents - according to the motto 'encourage and challenge'. The children in kindergarten need special early support so that they can catch up on deficits in German. We must demand that parents also learn German. We also need to keep an eye on possible clusters in the kindergartens".