“It’s so green in Mörbisch, Oida!”

This adds pizzazz to the whole thing, and it's quite a rush to hear the wonderful Anna Rosa Döller as the punk from East Simmering stalking around the London Underground station, never at a loss for an expression, adding an "Oida" (too much) to every other sentence, before finally ending up in the loft of the fine professor. This role is tailor-made for Mark Seibert like his slim-fit suit, and it's fun to follow their unequal pairing every minute - right up to the horse race to Ascot, where things get really funny: When Eliza practises her parlor tricks for the first time and Dolli Schmidinger makes a delicious appearance as the Queen.