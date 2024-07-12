Lendvai on Orbán’s Hungary: “The most corrupt EU country”

Dividing the EU in the interests of a clan

Orbán's policies are leading to a deep division within the EU, which, according to Lendvai, is in the interests of a small circle of power. "It is a division of the EU in the interests of a clan, a power group," he explains. This divisive policy is particularly dangerous, as it destabilizes not only Hungary, but the entire Union. Lendvai also criticizes the admiring voices in other European countries, such as those of FPÖ representatives in Austria, who see Orbán's authoritarian model as a role model. "The recipe that these parties advocate is a suicidal recipe, a relapse into the old days of national passion," he warns.