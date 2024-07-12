ORF legend
Lendvai on Orbán’s Hungary: “The most corrupt EU country”
In an interview with Jürgen Winterleitner on krone.tv, renowned publicist Paul Lendvai describes the devastating effects of Viktor Orbán's policies on Hungary and the European Union. Lendvai talks about corruption, Orbán's retention of power and the increasing division of the EU.
Paul Lendvai has known Viktor Orbán since the beginning of his political career and describes him as the "most famous and notorious Hungarian politician in contemporary history". Orbán has developed from a left-of-center politician into an authoritarian ruler. "Orbán's goal is to remain in power," explains Lendvai. This retention of power goes hand in hand with systematic corruption, which has made Hungary the most corrupt country in the European Union. "Hungary is considered the most corrupt country today," emphasizes Lendvai.
The genius of evil
Orbán has managed to use all mechanisms to secure his power and suppress any opposition. "There is also a genius of evil," says Lendvai. This genius can be seen in Orbán's skillful tactics on both the national and international stage. One of Orbán's central goals is to use the presidency of the EU to further consolidate his own power. "He will try to use the presidency to stabilize his power," explains Lendvai.
Orbán and international politics
Viktor Orbán's international strategy is geared towards forming alliances that strengthen his position. His support for former US President Donald Trump is particularly worrying. "Orbán is banking on a Trump victory," says Lendvai. This support for Trump and other authoritarian leaders worldwide serves to weaken the unity of the European Union. "With all these activities, he is weakening the unity of the EU," warns Lendvai.
Dividing the EU in the interests of a clan
Orbán's policies are leading to a deep division within the EU, which, according to Lendvai, is in the interests of a small circle of power. "It is a division of the EU in the interests of a clan, a power group," he explains. This divisive policy is particularly dangerous, as it destabilizes not only Hungary, but the entire Union. Lendvai also criticizes the admiring voices in other European countries, such as those of FPÖ representatives in Austria, who see Orbán's authoritarian model as a role model. "The recipe that these parties advocate is a suicidal recipe, a relapse into the old days of national passion," he warns.
Orbán's policies have led to many young Hungarians leaving the country. "There are around 600,000 people, young people, who have left Hungary, three times as many as when I fled to Austria," reports Lendvai. This shows how much the country is suffering from the corruption and backwardness caused by Orbán's government policies.
