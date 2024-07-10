Opening victory for Klinger sisters in Vienna

Catching up in the first set

The Styrians turned around a five-point deficit in the first set. "That was a key moment for us in this match," said Dorina. The second set went to the Lithuanians, although Paulikiene injured her ankle and was visibly handicapped. In the deciding set, the Klinger sisters were unchallenged right from the start and ultimately won clearly 15:6. "The match had pretty much everything you can imagine. It was great that we kept our cool and were able to play to our strengths in the third set," said the 27-year-old Dorina. "We now have to win at least one more game to progress and that's our goal."