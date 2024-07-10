Beach volleyball
Opening victory for Klinger sisters in Vienna
Dorina and Ronja Klinger started with a victory in the Elite 16 beach volleyball tournament at Vienna's Heumarkt. The local heroes won 2:1 (18,-18,6) against Monika Paulikiene/Aine Raupelyte from Lithuania.
The duo, who will play their second group match against Anouk Verge-Depre/Joana Mäder (SUI) in the evening, thus made a successful comeback after a long break. All three ÖVV teams that competed in the men's qualifiers were eliminated.
"We've been working hard over the last month and a half to get back and to get me fit again. And to win our first match in an Elite 16 tournament on a stage like this is incredible," explained Ronja, who has been struggling with long-term health problems this year. Support in the stands came not only from the home fans, but also from the family and friends of the sisters, who are competing with a wild card.
Catching up in the first set
The Styrians turned around a five-point deficit in the first set. "That was a key moment for us in this match," said Dorina. The second set went to the Lithuanians, although Paulikiene injured her ankle and was visibly handicapped. In the deciding set, the Klinger sisters were unchallenged right from the start and ultimately won clearly 15:6. "The match had pretty much everything you can imagine. It was great that we kept our cool and were able to play to our strengths in the third set," said the 27-year-old Dorina. "We now have to win at least one more game to progress and that's our goal."
Meanwhile, Timo Hammarberg and Tim Berger lost 2:1 (-19,18,-6) to Youssef Krou/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat from France in the men's first qualifying round, while Robin Seidl/Laurenz Leitner lost 2:1 (17,-13,-13) to Australia's Thomas Hodges/Zachery Schubert after leading the set. Mathias Seiser/Philipp Waller then lost 2:1 (-15,19,-14) against Christiaan Varenhorst/Leon Luini from the Netherlands. Austria's Olympic duo Julian Hörl/Alexander Horst will get into the action on Thursday with a group match against the Netherlands' Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
