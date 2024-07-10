Vorteilswelt
Carinthian soccer

Pippi Longstocking and many losers in the ASK chaos

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 13:59

The chaos surrounding the now ex-regional soccer league club ASK Klagenfurt has come to an end - the traditional club is voluntarily relegated to the 2nd division. And once again there is a big loser. .

The Regionalliga and Carinthia - that's not going to happen anymore. After every season, a drama is practically inevitable. This year, Velden didn't dare to go up and only finished second in the Carinthian league. In previous years, ATUS Ferlach or Dellach/Gail, as champions, did not go up, Völkermarkt voluntarily dropped down from the "middle". .

Claudio Trevisan, head of sports at the "Kärntner Krone", sheds light on the local soccer scene in this column (Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
Claudio Trevisan, head of sports at the "Kärntner Krone", sheds light on the local soccer scene in this column
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

Which ASK also did this time - and thus once again caused chaos par excellence: cooperation with Austria was fixed, then collapsed, application for relegation to the league - and now the voluntary move to the 2nd division including a joint venture with HSV due to a lack of players.

ASK, a traditional club since 1945 with top infrastructure in Fischl, has thus buried itself. And thus - due to the late decision - also deprived the lower league clubs Wölfnitz and Grafenstein of the chance of promotion via relegation. .

KFV President Martin Mutz (Bild: Kuess)
KFV President Martin Mutz
(Bild: Kuess)

The Carinthian Football Association also joined in this show of bankruptcies, bad luck and mishaps. Which, contrary to the statutes, would have allowed ASK to play in the Carinthian league by decision of the presidium.

"Pippi Longstocking" (Bild: ORF)
"Pippi Longstocking"
(Bild: ORF)

To which boss Martin Mutz responded on social media to the question of whether Pippi Longstocking's "I like the world the way I like it" was his favorite song with "That's right". Which doesn't look too good for an association president. .

And even Austria Klagenfurt doesn't come off well. Letting the joint venture collapse over 30,000 euros does not reflect well on a Bundesliga club.

Klagenfurt sporting director Günther Gorenzel pushed for the cooperation, but then had to withdraw it again. (Bild: f. pessentheiner)
Klagenfurt sporting director Günther Gorenzel pushed for the cooperation, but then had to withdraw it again.
(Bild: f. pessentheiner)

In the end, there are many losers. The biggest, however, is once again Carinthian soccer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
