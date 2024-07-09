Orban explains to the EU in a letter what Putin still has in mind

Furthermore, in the letter, which is dated last week, Orban passes on Russian views to his EU colleagues without further classification. The Russians are of the opinion that time is not on Ukraine's side, but on the side of the Russian armed forces, Orban writes. He also spreads unrealistically high Russian estimates of the number of Ukrainian victims and casualties in the letter, which is addressed to EU Council President Charles Michel and was also sent to the heads of state and government.