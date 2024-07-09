Hollywood star John Malkovich rocks the State Opera

Why should two icons like Malkovich (70), one of the most influential film actors of our time, and Bartoli be interested in Farinelli, the "greatest singing miracle of all time", of whom chroniclers report that "everyone is drawn to him by a magical spell". "By no means just his beguiling singing," says Malkovich. Together with author and director Michael Sturminger, he created a cleverly amusing musical theater performance for Monte-Carlo - which premiered in April - about Farinelli, who underwent castration before puberty in order to prevent his voice from changing and to preserve his wonderful soprano voice. "A horrible practice to mistreat boys in this way, absolutely inhumane," says Malkovich.