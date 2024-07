And the President of Europe smiles forever

She is used to being the center of attention in the media: Ursula von der Leyen smiles in (almost) every photo, she literally floats on the Brussels stage, she is a permanent fixture in the international kissy kissy society, her famously kissy EU predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker could learn a thing or two. Whether it's Selensky from Ukraine or the right-wing politician Meloni from Italy, everyone receives a warm and friendly welcome.