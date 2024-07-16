Moto Guzzi V100: Riding waves with a V and wings

What can the wings do?

According to the brochure, the air pressure on the rider is reduced by 22 percent. This doesn't seem to me to be much more than a gimmick; I didn't notice any significant difference. Especially as the main factor for the variable airflow is the electrically adjustable windshield. And yet the test Mandello felt as if someone had given it wings: Its 1042 cc V2 was so spontaneous, powerful and persistent that you could be forgiven for thinking it was a different engine to the one in the Moto Guzzi Stelvio. But it is actually nominally identical: 115 hp at 8700 rpm, 105 Nm at 6750 rpm. Even the transmission ratio of the six-speed gearbox is the same and allows a top speed of 230 km/h.