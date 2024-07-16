Strong character
Moto Guzzi V100: Riding waves with a V and wings
It is usually simply called the V100, but it has such a beautiful middle name: Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is the full name of the tourer. So let's call it Mandello instead, which is more atmospheric and therefore more fitting for the Italian beauty from Lake Como, born in Mandello del Lario. She spreads her wings right away!
When you think of Moto Guzzi, you usually think of the past, of the brand's 100-year history, of retro, of bikes as they used to be. But the Mandello, which was completely redesigned for its market launch last year, can be upgraded to a modern high-tech bike (even more so when it finally gets the radar system of the Stelvio). And I wasn't exaggerating in the first paragraph about the wing spread.
Yes, it has wings that can be folded out electrically. The Guzzisti spent over 200 hours working in the wind tunnel to optimize the technology, as they point out. With all that effort, you could almost expect it to be able to fly, but it's only about reducing the wind acting on the rider. Whether and at what speed the wings extend can be controlled via the riding modes.
What can the wings do?
According to the brochure, the air pressure on the rider is reduced by 22 percent. This doesn't seem to me to be much more than a gimmick; I didn't notice any significant difference. Especially as the main factor for the variable airflow is the electrically adjustable windshield. And yet the test Mandello felt as if someone had given it wings: Its 1042 cc V2 was so spontaneous, powerful and persistent that you could be forgiven for thinking it was a different engine to the one in the Moto Guzzi Stelvio. But it is actually nominally identical: 115 hp at 8700 rpm, 105 Nm at 6750 rpm. Even the transmission ratio of the six-speed gearbox is the same and allows a top speed of 230 km/h.
The V2 can do more
And so the V100 pushes off really richly via its cardan shaft and leaves no wish for more power. The power comes on confidently at low revs, with the limiter kicking in at 9500 rpm. The sound conveys a pleasant feeling, even if it could be richer, but those days are over due to current legislation.
What you sometimes wish for is a smoother quickshifter, but you can get by with it, even if it doesn't come close to the competition. The process itself is handled by the hydraulic multi-disc anti-hopping clutch in an oil bath, which Moto Guzzi is using here and on the Stelvio for the first time.
Chassis like on true sports bikes
The gearshift simplifier is standard on the S model, which can also be recognized by the special green and silver paintwork. The same applies to the semi-active Öhlins suspension called Smart EC2.0, which can be adjusted via the standard five-inch TFT display or the riding modes - and which has also proven itself on such high-end models as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR. ABS, traction control and active cornering lights are controlled via the six-axle IMU, so it's high-tech here too.
The 233 kg bike waggles through the bends at a reasonably brisk pace, with its knees nestled snugly against the tank. When maneuvering, you clearly notice the different layout compared to its sister Stelvio - the turning circle is larger.
You sit well on the Mandello and would also last longer in the seat than the 17-liter tank (including 3.5 liters in reserve) allows. With an average consumption of 5.6 l/100 km, you can actually cover 300 kilometers, but you like to fill up earlier because the range indicator on the display fails as soon as you are on reserve. And the fuel gauge is even less informative than the rev counter.
The prices
The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is available from 16,000 euros. Instead of the Öhlins suspension, the entry-level model comes with fully adjustable Kayaba suspension. The V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale, which is limited to 1913 units, starts at 17,000 euros with slightly more equipment and its own color combination. From 19,000, you can get the top version V100 Mandello S, which also has Moto-Guzzi's own connectivity system on board.
Riding quote
It is a face in the crowd, a piece of character in the masses - and an uncapricious Italian that is a pleasure to take on longer tours with. Definitely inspiring.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.