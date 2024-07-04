Mbappe wants to send his idol Ronaldo into retirement at the European Championships

"We want to reach the final"

Friday's quarter-final clash between the soccer giants, which the French sports bible "L'Équipe" has already dubbed "The child and his idol" - but only one of the captains of France and Portugal will "survive". For Mbappé, the goal beyond this game is clear: "We want to get to the final," emphasizes the quick-fire goalscorer, who at the age of 25 has already scored the third most goals in the history of "Les Bleus" behind record scorer Giroud and Thierry Henry.