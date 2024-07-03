MCI: Dornauer does the math

Georg Dornauer, the state councillor responsible for civil engineering, was certainly not spared on Wednesday in the state parliament: many interjections, some of them indignant, interrupted his remarks. The peak of the escalation spiral was reached when Neos leader Dominik Oberhofer castigated the "gigantic waste of taxpayers' money" and criticized "the fact that the Italian honorary consul, lawyer Herbert Schöpf, advisor from the very beginning, is still on board. He is the one who collects the most money. We know that you are not entirely averse to gifts. Can you rule out that there have been gifts to you?" was the explosive question.