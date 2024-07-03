Millions for consultants
MCI: Dornauer does the math
LHStv. Georg Dornauer estimates the costs incurred to date for the new construction project at 13 million euros. The pause for reflection cost €160,000. He takes a critical view of the role of the city. He wants an answer from the federal real estate company by the fall.
Georg Dornauer, the state councillor responsible for civil engineering, was certainly not spared on Wednesday in the state parliament: many interjections, some of them indignant, interrupted his remarks. The peak of the escalation spiral was reached when Neos leader Dominik Oberhofer castigated the "gigantic waste of taxpayers' money" and criticized "the fact that the Italian honorary consul, lawyer Herbert Schöpf, advisor from the very beginning, is still on board. He is the one who collects the most money. We know that you are not entirely averse to gifts. Can you rule out that there have been gifts to you?" was the explosive question.
250 million euros for 3300 students: This makes me question the proportionality of the construction. It is important to find other solutions.
SP-LA Elisabeth Blanik
Dornauer denies suspicion of corruption
Suspicion of corruption against a member of the government voiced in the state parliament: Not quite an everyday occurrence! "You don't have to answer that," said LT President Sonja Ledl-Rossmann in Dornauer's direction. "I will answer anyway: there has never been a moment when we have been confronted with such an offer."
After so many years, we are still at point zero at the MCI. How much taxpayers' money has this already cost, from 2016 to today?
FP-LA Evelyn Achhorner
Search for alternatives
According to Dornauer, the MCI has incurred costs of 13 million euros to date. The six-month pause for reflection that he has ordered has cost 160,000 euros in consultancy fees. The building construction department had invested 1200 working hours: 28 projects from Völs to Schwaz had been examined. He stands by the political necessity: "250 million euros for 3,300 students, someone has to explain that to the people in the state."
The ominous contract with the total contractor is the best-kept secret in Tyrol. The opposition demanded that BIG be allowed to build as early as 2022.
Neos-Chef LA Dominik Oberhofer
Backing out of the contract without sanctions
He received support from the black party leader Jakob Wolf: the pause for reflection was absolutely right and important. The time had been used for in-depth examinations - such as the Hotel Grauer Bär rental option. Dornauer criticized the role of the city of Innsbruck as "unreliable": "The city's property is not that cheap either: the city has special requests, but at some point it will come to an end." He suggested an investment contribution from the Chamber of Commerce. They had vehemently demanded the new building.
The conclusion of the pause is now the request to the federal real estate company ARE. A result should be available by the fall. The current contract with the total contractor could be terminated without penalty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
