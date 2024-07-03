After wolf salute scandal: “Football is being abused”

Demiral scored the fastest goal in the knockout round of a European Championship in Leipzig after just 57 seconds and in the 59th minute. Turkey will now play the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals. Before the press conference, Demiral distributed a photo of the wolf salute cheer via X and wrote: "Happy is he who calls himself a Turk" - a famous quote from the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Kemal Atatürk. "This shows that he wants to make a political statement and is misusing soccer to do so," said author Burak Yilmaz on ARD's "Sportschau".