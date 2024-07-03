“Milestone”: Styria has a new care law

Right at the beginning of the parliamentary session, Provincial Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl had to answer an explosive question from the FPÖ. Following a "Krone" report about a planned reduction in beds in the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag, he wanted to know how many beds are blocked in the homes of the six Styrian care associations. It is 432 out of 2154, i.e. exactly 20 percent! The rate is highest in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district at 32.8 percent and lowest in Voitsberg at 9.7 percent.