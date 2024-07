“This time we have nothing left for the Germans”

Some speak of a love-hate relationship, others of a close and friendly relationship. And some can't relate to the Germans at all. As in Austria as a whole, opinions differ widely in the towns and cities that share a border with their big neighbor. In total, the national border between Austria and Germany is 817 kilometers long and stretches from the northernmost Mühlviertel, via Salzburg and Tyrol to Vorarlberg. With the exception of Lake Constance, the current border was regulated in a legally binding bilateral treaty on February 29, 1972.