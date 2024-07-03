High school still stuck in traffic jam during planning

"It's like an avalanche that was set off by former mayor Alexander Vojta and to which we are at the mercy of." - Alexander Keber is a resident of a housing estate that borders the planned school building on the edge of Gerasdorf. The 55-year-old is the spokesperson for residents there who are warning of potential traffic chaos: "We know that there were mistakes during the preliminary planning stage and there is now a question as to whether the access road should be on the school side of our estate after all," says the Gerasdorf resident. He criticized the fact that no concrete information about the current status could be obtained from the municipality.