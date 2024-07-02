Top lawyer on the list
List in NR election: “Gaza almost completely destroyed!”
Criminal defense lawyer Astrid Wagner and four other top candidates want to make it into parliament with the "Gaza List" in the National Council elections. In an interview with krone.tv, the lawyer and Dalia Sarig, an activist with Jewish roots, explain their specific motives.
Dalia Sarig: "Israel is ruled by a fascist government. They are currently committing genocide against the Palestinian people, which has already cost tens of thousands of lives. It is mainly civilians who are affected, there are thousands of dead women and children."
Astrid Wagner argues her commitment to the "Gaza List" on the one hand morally, but also legally: "There are massive violations of international law. It is the task of our list to highlight and present all of this." In general, the two representatives of the 'Gaza List' take a far too unreflective view of domestic politics. Only the Israeli side is ever highlighted, never the Palestinian side. Sarig: "The rulers in domestic politics are clueless. Gaza's destruction is almost complete. It will take 20 years before the rubble is removed and the ruins cleared away. And there are already tens of thousands of dead."
Hope that the walls will come down in Israel
The emotional consequences of the Israeli attacks will also be felt for a long time to come. Wagner: "Spirals of violence always demand more violence. But I also take a skeptical view of a second state solution. The Palestinians must be free and be able to live normally in Israel." This also means an end to walls, such as those between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Or in the West Bank, where Jewish settlements are walled in. Sarig: "I generally hope that the walls will come down in Israel." The much-quoted phrase after the Holocaust 'never again' applies to every person in the world. Also for Palestinians, against whom the 'Gaza List' believes genocide is being committed. Furthermore, the Palestinians would be subject to a kind of apartheid system in their coexistence with the Israelis. For this reason, Astrid Wagner believes that a 'one-state solution', where Palestinians could move freely within Israel, would be the only viable option.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.