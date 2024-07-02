List in NR election: “Gaza almost completely destroyed!”

Hope that the walls will come down in Israel

The emotional consequences of the Israeli attacks will also be felt for a long time to come. Wagner: "Spirals of violence always demand more violence. But I also take a skeptical view of a second state solution. The Palestinians must be free and be able to live normally in Israel." This also means an end to walls, such as those between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Or in the West Bank, where Jewish settlements are walled in. Sarig: "I generally hope that the walls will come down in Israel." The much-quoted phrase after the Holocaust 'never again' applies to every person in the world. Also for Palestinians, against whom the 'Gaza List' believes genocide is being committed. Furthermore, the Palestinians would be subject to a kind of apartheid system in their coexistence with the Israelis. For this reason, Astrid Wagner believes that a 'one-state solution', where Palestinians could move freely within Israel, would be the only viable option.