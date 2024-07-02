Neos want clarification
Many unanswered questions about the Mautern Danube bridge
Will Mautern soon be cut off from Krems? The "Krone" report about the impending end of the temporary bridge now has political repercussions. "Many companies have invested enormous sums in good faith. Now they have to fear for their very existence," the Neos are now demanding clarification from the responsible FPÖ Transport Minister Udo Landbauer.
Actually, construction should have been underway since last fall. But the ageing Danube bridge in Mautern still has to serve car and cycle traffic - trucks and buses are no longer allowed to pass the dilapidated structure anyway. As reported, monument protection is delaying the construction of the new river crossing.
Delays due to monument protection
Because parts of the historic structure have to be preserved, the old structure is to be dismantled and temporarily stored. And during the work, a temporary bridge should have ensured passage from the north to the south bank. But it is precisely this solution that is now in limbo, as restaurateur Nikolaus Saahs revealed. Despite his concerns about his livelihood, he has to wait for concrete answers from the state.
The Neos don't want to wait and are now addressing a question to FPÖ Transport Minister Udo Landbauer. Above all, they want to know the costs for the ferry as a bridge replacement as well as the replacement bridge. And: "Were those affected in the region involved in the decisions? After all, companies have invested in trusting the state government and its promise. Now they have to fear for their existence."
The replacement bridge was promised to tourism businesses, winegrowers and citizens. They cannot do without this lifeline for years!
Criticism of the ferry as a replacement solution
"A ferry connection between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. is better than nothing, but it misses the reality of life for people in the region," criticizes Kollermann, saying that such a ferry may make sense for tourism, but is completely unsuitable as a means of transport for commuters and students.
The Neos' question(s)
- What was the basis for the decision not to build a temporary replacement bridge?
- Which stakeholders from the region were involved in the decision?
- Which decision-makers from the province of Lower Austria were involved in this decision?
- At what point in time was a decision made regarding ferry operation?
- What costs will the province of Lower Austria incur as a result of the ferry operation?
- What costs would have been incurred by the Province of Lower Austria if a replacement bridge had been built?
- What costs have been incurred to date by the Province of Lower Austria for the repair of the Stein-Mautern Danube bridge?
- What total costs are planned for the repair of the Stein-Mautern Danube bridge?
According to reports, the state even had even more unusual solutions examined, such as a cable car over the Danube. It is inconceivable that such a variant could be seriously considered due to the costs alone. In any case, the fact is that the planned opening to traffic, which was originally scheduled for 2026, is likely to be a long way off.
